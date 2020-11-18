Watch these two levels if Bitcoin price sees a major correction before $20K By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Watch these two levels if Bitcoin price sees a major correction before $20K

(BTC) is on the run, printing a new high with each day. After officially achieving a new all-time high by market cap, will Bitcoin finally break through that elusive $20K barrier once more? Or will we first see a major correction?

1 week chart. Source: TradingView

It’s hard to not get excited when looking at the weekly Bitcoin chart. In the past 30 days, Bitcoin has undergone a true parabolic run. But it is yet to reclaim its previous all-time high, which is just 10% away.

BTC/USD 1 day chart. Source: TradingView
BTC/USD 1-HOUR chart. Source: TradingView
BTC/USD 1-hour chart. Source: Tensorcharts