Watch the Trailer for HSMTM: The Holiday Special

The special’s holiday hits include “This Christmas,” “Feliz Navidad,” “The Hanukkah Medley,” “Last Christmas,” “White Christmas,” “Little Saint Nick,” “Believe,” “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve,” “River,” “That’s Christmas to Me,” and “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” The soundtrack will be available Nov. 20.

The series and special star Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders.