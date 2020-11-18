Warnings for severe fire danger as temperatures soar in South Australia

Temperatures will soar over parts of the country today, with severe fire danger alerts for some areas.

A trough stretching from the northwest of Western Australia to South Australia is generating showers and storms, some severe.

Parts of regional NSW and Victoria can expect the mercury to reach the mid 30s.

But it is forecast to peak higher in South Australia today, with severe fire danger alerts for several areas.

A trough across northern WA, the Northern Territory and Queensland is triggering showers and storms.

High pressure is keeping the southwest mostly clear.

Here is your state-by-state forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020:

New South Wales and the ACT

Mostly sunny, cool-to-mild in the northeast. Fog then sunny, warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, hot in the west.

Sydney will be mostly sunny, with a low of 15C and a top of 25C.

The mercury will hit 35C in Tamworth and Wagga Wagga is set for a 34C day.

There’s a strong wind warning today for Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast, and tomorrow for Macquarie Coast, Hunter Coast, Illawarra Coast, Batemans Coast and Eden Coast.

Canberra will also be mostly sunny, with a low of 11C and a top of 28C.

Mostly sunny, very warm in the south. Mostly sunny, very warm-to-hot in the north.

Melbourne will be mostly sunny, with a low of 17C and a top of 32C.

It will be largely sunny in Mildura, with a top of 34C. Bendigo can also expect a top of 34C and Ballarat can expect a maximum of 30C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the West Coast and East Gippsland Coast.

Showers, mild-to-warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northeast. Mostly sunny, hot in the west.

Brisbane will be mostly sunny, with a low of 20C and a top of 28C.

There’s a strong wind warning for Peninsula Coast and Cooktown Coast.

Late showers, warm in the southwest. Mostly cloudy, warm in the southeast. Late showers, cool-to-mild in the northwest. Mostly cloudy, mild in the northeast.

Mostly cloudy, very warm in the southeast. Mostly sunny, very warm in central. Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the west. Mostly cloudy, hot in the north.

Adelaide will be mostly sunny, with a low of 21C and a top of 36C.

There’s a severe fire danger warning for Mid North, Mount Lofty Ranges, Yorke Peninsula, Murraylands, Upper South East and Lower South East.

Mostly sunny, mild-to-warm in the southwest and south. Mostly sunny, very warm in the northwest. Late shower, hot in the northeast.

Perth will be mostly sunny, with a low of 13C and a top of 26C.

There’s a strong wind warning for the Gascoyne Coast.

Late showers, very warm in the NW Top End. Mostly sunny, very warm in Arnhem. Mostly sunny, hot over the interior and south.

Darwin will be mostly sunny, with a low of 27C and a top of 35C. Alice Springs is in for a maximum of 40C.