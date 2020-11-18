Walmart’s final Black Friday ad is now available, check out the deals here

This year, Black Friday sales have been happening a bit differently than normal. We’ve already seen some stellar Black Friday deals available online and in-store, and yet it’s only mid-November. Retailers like Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are offering limited-time deals throughout the month, though with Thanksgiving week coming up soon, it’s about time to kick the sales into high gear; Walmart is doing just that with its latest ad release that focuses on deals beginning November 25.

With Walmart’s “Deals for Days” promotion, we’ve seen tons of discounts and hundreds of great products on sale already during November, but some of the best deals are still to come. Walmart’s final ad for its Deals for Days promotion is giving us a look at many of the deals we’ll see online and in-store on Black Friday, November 27.

Shop some of Black Friday’s best deals from around the web NOW!

Walmart deals worth considering

Walmart always has some of the best Black Friday deals every year, and 2020 is no exception! This year, get a head start on your Black Friday shopping beginning Wednesday, November 25. Many of the deals seen in Walmart’s final Black Friday ad go live online at 7 p.m. ET that night. While you’ll be able to find some offers in-store come Black Friday on November 27, some are online only or may sell out early. We definitely recommend buying the items you want online if you have the opportunity.

Beginnning November 25 online, Walmart will have the Nintendo Switch console bundled with Mario Kart 8 and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at the console’s regular price of $299! This is one of the best deals we’ll be seeing this holiday season on the Nintendo Switch, so you won’t want to miss it once it’s available! $299 at Walmart Apple’s popular AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds are dropping to their lowest price ever during Walmart’s Black Friday sale. These noise-cancelling earbuds even let you chat with Siri or take calls hands-free. Plus, they come with a charging case to keep them powered up for more than 24 hours while on-the-go. $169 at Walmart Save over $50 on Samsung’s 58-inch 4K Crystal UHD LED Smart TV during Walmart’s Black Friday sale. This TV is powered by Tizen so you can download apps and stream from services like Netflix, Hulu, or HBO Max without needing a separate device plugged in. $398 at Walmart Most robotic vacuum cleaners can find their way back and forth to their charging base to power back up, but this one even empties itself while it’s there! Beginning November 25 online, you can save $70 off its regular price while supplies last via Amazon. $329 at Walmart Walmart will have two stellar ride-on vehicles discounted to $99 beginning on Black Friday, including this Chevy Silverado pickup truck and a 12V Mercedes SL-400 in red. $99 at Walmart The Roku SE is becoming one of the most affordable streaming devices for Black Friday, normally selling for just under $45. This model lets you stream in HD and includes access to favorites like Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, and The Roku Channel. $17 at Walmart Walmart is giving everyone the chance to save $40 on the Google Nest Hub during Black Friday, and you’ll even score a $20 credit for Vudu in the process. The Google Nest Hub lets you watch YouTube, check the news or weather, use Google Assistant to control compatible smart home devices, and more. It comes with 3 months of YouTube Music for free as well. $49.98 at Walmart Regularly priced at $44, the Canon Pixma TS3322 wireless all-in-one printer is dropping to $19 on Black Friday. This model can print, scan, or copy documents. Plus, you can wirelessly print using an app on your phone (Mopria Print Service for Android or Airprint for iOS devices or Mac). $19 at Walmart

Other deals to keep an eye on:

Deals worth ignoring

Not every Black Friday deal can be worth your time and hard-earned money. Thankfully, most of Walmart’s early Black Friday deals are pretty great so you should have a hard time finding a “bad deal”. However, there are a few discounts that aren’t big enough to worry about when there’s so much else to save on. Plus, there can always be a few dud products you shouldn’t touch at any price point.

Store information

All Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, however, Walmart is giving everyone a chance to shop the deals you see in this final ad early. Deals will be available online beginning Wednesday, November 25 at 7 p.m. ET. Even more deals will appear online and in-store on Friday, November 27 (12 a.m. ET online and 5 a.m. local time in-store). Walmart opens at 5 a.m. on Black Friday. If you can’t shop on Black Friday, these prices will also be available on Saturday November 28. However, with the likelihood of the best deals selling out early, we wouldn’t recommend waiting until then to shop.

We have another guide to Walmart’s Black Friday which we’re keeping updated with all the best deals at Walmart throughout November if you’re looking to start buying before Black Friday begins.

Get prepared

Are you ready to conquer Black Friday and Cyber Monday yet? If not, don’t worry. We’re helping you out every step of the way. Be sure to keep an eye on Android Central and Thrifter during the next few weeks for the latest news on the year’s biggest shopping sale as it becomes available.