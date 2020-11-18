[VIDEO] ‘High School Musical’ Trailer: Holiday Special On Disney+

RELATED STORIES

It’s beginning to look at lot like Christmas at East High. Disney+ has released a trailer High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special, a festive new production premiering on Friday, Dec. 11.

The special reunites the show’s cast members — Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders — for a musical event. Keep scrolling to see which classic holiday tunes they’ll be tackling:

“This Christmas (Hang All The Mistletoe)” – Sofia Wylie

“Feliz Navidad” – Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini

“The Hanukkah Medley” – Julia Lester

“Last Christmas” – Matt Cornett

“White Christmas” – Larry Saperstein

“Little Saint Nick” – Joshua Bassett and Matt Cornett

“Believe” – Dara Reneé

“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve” – Kate Reinders and Mark St. Cyr

“River” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Something In The Air” – Cast of HSM:TM:TS

“That’s Christmas To Me” – Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Julia Lester and Joe Serafini

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” – Dara Reneé

We’ll also be treated to “The Perfect Gift,” a new song written and performed by Bassett.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at HSM:TM:TS‘ first holiday special (plus a special look at Season 2), then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.