Vanish mode: How to use the new Vanish mode feature on Messenger and Instagram

After adding disappearing message features on WhatsApp, Facebook has brought a similar feature on Messenger and Instagram apps called Vanish mode. Messages sent with the Vanish mode turned on automatically disappear after they’re seen and you leave the chat.

The Vanish mode in terms of functionality does almost the same thing as WhatsApp’s disappearing message, however, the approach between the two is entirely different. WhatsApp messages remain in the chat for around 7 days while the Vanish mode messages disappear instantaneously.

So, if you are wondering how to use this feature, follow our step-by-step guide:

Pre-requisites:

Latest version of Messenger and Instagram app



Active Facebook and Instagram accounts

How to enable Vanish mode in Instagram and Messenger

The Vanish mode on both the apps works in a similar way and users can in fact send cross app Vanish mode messages as well. You can also read our how-to guide on cross app messaging setup here.

1. To enable Vanish mode on either of the apps, simple head to the app



2. Open any chat window and swipe up from the bottom of the screen to enable Vanish mode



3. Once the Vanish mode is on, Instagram and Messenger will clearly mention Vanish mode in the chat window.



4. To turn off Vanish mode swipe up from the bottom screen again.S



Do note that leaving the chat window will also turn off the Vanish mode