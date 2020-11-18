USF-Navy postponed due to COVID-19

The Navy Midshipmen just can’t get back on the football field.

On Wednesday, the South Florida Bulls confirmed that they won’t be able to play Navy this coming Saturday, as scheduled, because of positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantines.

It’s the third straight week the Midshipmen will be sidelined. Navy previously had games versus the Memphis Tigers and Tulsa Golden Hurricane scrapped due to a virus outbreak within the Naval Academy.

Navy hasn’t played since a loss to the SMU Mustangs on Halloween.

“We are disappointed that we will be unable to play Navy this week,” USF vice president of athletics Michael Kelly said in a prepared statement. “Our student-athletes are continuing to work hard with energy and enthusiasm, and look forward to the opportunity to compete and get better each week. However, all our decisions start with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our first priority and we reached a point this week where the decision was clear that it was in their best interest to postpone this week’s game.”

Both programs are working with the American Athletic Conference to reschedule the contest.

The Midshipmen are scheduled to play the Army Black Knights on Dec. 12, while USF hosts the UCF Knights on Nov. 27. It’s possible Navy and USF could play on their shared open date or later in December.