Uniswap’s liquidity plunges 40% in a day as incentives dry up By Cointelegraph

Uniswap's liquidity plunges 40% in a day as incentives dry up

By Matilda Coleman

Matilda Coleman
The total value of assets locked in leading decentralized exchange Uniswap has plummeted by 38% in 24 hours amid the conclusion of its UNI liquidity rewards program on Nov. 17.

Meanwhile, “vampire” clone SushiSwap has doubled its TVL and is aggressively pursuing additional liquidity.

Uniswap TVL: DeFi Pulse
SushiSwap TVL: DeFi Pulse