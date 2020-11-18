Under the influence: As TikTok scales up its Canadian business, group of influencers work to boost a modest domestic scene

Article content continued

Photo by Florence Lo/ files

Josh Richards, the Cobourg native who co-founded Sway House, arrived in L.A. before the Creator Fund launched, but still found an abundance of opportunity. He moved to the city in February to co-found TalentX Entertainment, a management company, and help launch Sway House. “I started Sway House with my friends so we can all grow together both as creators and as entrepreneurs,” he said in an email to The Logic. “The critical-mass effect we created is unparalleled,” he added, with an internet star’s swagger. The house has since gained some notoriety. The New York Timescalled its residents “famous for their party-boy antics,” which have “made life for the people who share the block a nightmare.” Richards eventually moved out and wrote a digital mea culpa on Medium. “I let the fame get to me; I allowed the LA partying lifestyle to consume me; and I lost my way for a bit. I forgot why I was here,” he wrote in June, explaining his hiatus from Sway House. He’s now chief strategy officer at Triller, an app that aims to compete with TikTok. He’s also an angel investor, a podcast host, an artist signed to Warner Records and a principal at Dog for Dog, a pet-food company partially owned by Snoop Dogg that donates a portion of its sales to shelters and rescues.

“Wherever there is working internet, there could be a Sway House,” Richards said. Still, he added, “I felt it was best to go to the States for a few years.”

Part of the challenge for TikTok Canada is to nurture a Canadian scene, despite L.A. — and the more established American infrastructure — being perpetually on the horizon. TikTok’s Canadian team wants to help local talent make money on the platform. As a first step, it’s working on letting talent and users know: we’re here and we’re growing. The company has grown from a few staff in Toronto last year to about 40 employees. That includes 10 recent hires, including some to fill out the leadership team — a former CBC executive director and the former editor-in-chief of Elle Canadaamong them. There’s a new director of marketing and one for content partnerships. “We thought, ‘This is the right time to start building up and staffing up, knowing that our focus is to grow this ecosystem and support creators,’” said Daniel Habashi, general manager of TikTok Canada since May.

The company recently signed a lease on a new office space in Toronto’s Liberty Village neighbourhood. The office will have a production space and a team to educate and support creators. Currently, everyone is working from home, but the team plans to work in the office starting early next year — pandemic permitting, said Habashi. TikTok Canada is still hiring, and expects its headcount will be closer to 50 by the end of the year, said a company spokesperson in an email. It plans to expand in Canada beyond Toronto, said Habashi, but he did not disclose where or when. reported last month the company plans to hire some 3,000 engineers across Canada, Europe, Singapore and the U.S.