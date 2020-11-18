U.S. housing finance regulator adopts new capital rule for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac By

The new rule from the Federal Housing Finance Agency places bank-like capital requirements on the pair, and was seen as a key step in preparing the two to eventually leave government control and return to operating as private companies.

WASHINGTON () – Housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (OTC:) would have to raise over $200 billion in new capital to fall in line with a new capital rule finalized Wednesday by their regulator.

