U.S. housing finance regulator adopts new capital rule for Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac By

© . FILE PHOTO: Fannie Mae in Washington
WASHINGTON () – Housing giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (OTC:) would have to raise over $200 billion in new capital to fall in line with a new capital rule finalized Wednesday by their regulator.
The new rule from the Federal Housing Finance Agency places bank-like capital requirements on the pair, and was seen as a key step in preparing the two to eventually leave government control and return to operating as private companies.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.