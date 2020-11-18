Tyler Posey Reveals Why He Loves Being Nude and More in NSFW Video

As of late, the actor has been outspoken about his personal life, including his sexual encounters. Just last month, he revealed he attended a sex party and detailed his experience.

“It was a sex party,” Tyler said during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show. “People were hired to perform—none of the people that I saw that attended that were guests had sex, but I have been to other sex parties, one other one where… I was like, I wasn’t part of the people who worked there, but I was, I was, uh, I was, I was doing it. But this was when I was kind of abusing stuff and myself.”

Although Tyler has been to more than one sex party, he told Bella, “I don’t know if I would do it again.” As he put it, “I loved the experience and I’m glad that I did it, but it felt like I was different. It felt sort of desperate and I didn’t dig that part that much.”

In August, the MTV star opened up about his sexuality in an Instagram Story and explained that he wanted to tear down stigmas. “I’m confident in my sexuality,” he shared at the time. “I love everybody.”

“I know there’s a lot of kids that look up to me and I just want to f–king get rid of that stigma of—you can be whoever you want to be, get with whoever you want to get with and it doesn’t affect you and it doesn’t affect them,” he noted. “And you know, the world’s f–king weird and it should be and there’s too much stigmas on everything and sexuality, especially. And so… I really didn’t have a plan for saying that s–t. I just felt compelled.”