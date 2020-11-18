TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces a Corporate Update

AIM&TSX: “TGL”&NASDAQ:

“TGA”

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TransGlobe Energy Corporation (“TransGlobe” or the “Company”) announces that Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited (“Shore Capital”) has been appointed as Joint Broker with immediate effect; working alongside the Company’s Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker, Canaccord Genuity.

