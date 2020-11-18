Tory Lanez Enters Not Guilty Plea in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting While Vacationing in Mexico

Instagram

The ‘Say It’ emcee’s attorney Shawn Holley appears on his behalf in L.A. County court to enter the plea in the case while the rapper himself is enjoying his solitude.

Tory Lanez has pleaded not guilty to shooting Megan Thee Stallion after he was officially charged in the case last month. The rapper’s attorney Shawn Holley appeared on his behalf on Wednesday, November 18 in L.A. County court to enter the plea, TMZ reports.

Tory himself has yet to appear in court as he’s currently vacationing in Mexico. The Canadian artist seems to enjoy his solitude as he posted on his Instagram page two days ago, “MOOD IN MEXICO …. NO NEIGHBORS,” along with a video showing the scenic view from the pool at his lodging.

He tried to stay away from the drama surrounding him with the companion of his friends as hinted in another of his recent posts. “WALKING AWAY FROM THE BULLS**T OF 2020 LIKE,” he captioned a video of him moon-walking while his pals seemed to be amused.

Tory was accused of shooting Megan during an argument on July 12 after partying at Kylie Jenner‘s house. The “Savage” hitmaker was initially mum on the incident, but she eventually confirmed on Instagram Live in August that Tory was the shooter.

Tory was officially charged with felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, personal use of a firearm, and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in October. He also faces an allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury with a gun.

The 28-year-old star was to be arraigned on October 13, but it was delayed to November 18, after his attorney requested a continuance. He already posted $190,000 bond and has been ordered to stay away from Megan.

Tory has been maintaining his innocence. On September 25, he released his fifth album “Daystar”, in which he addresses the shooting on nearly every song and denies that he shot Megan, while also claiming she and her team were “trying to frame” him.