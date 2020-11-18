TJX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By .com

© . TJX Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



.com – TJX (NYSE:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

TJX announced earnings per share of $0.71 on revenue of $10.12B. Analysts polled by .com anticipated EPS of $0.4 on revenue of $9.37B.

TJX shares are down 0% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.87% from its 52 week high of $64.95 set on February 26. They are under-performing the S,amp;P 500 which is up 11.72% from the start of the year.

TJX shares gained 3.53% in pre-market trade following the report.

TJX follows other major Services sector earnings this month

TJX’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on October 29, who reported EPS of $12.37 on revenue of $96.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $7.41 on revenue of $92.78B.

Alibaba ADR had beat expectations on November 5 with second quarter EPS of $18 on revenue of $155.06B, compared to forecast for EPS of $13.82 on revenue of $154.87B.

