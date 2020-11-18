Home Entertainment Tiny Harris: Biggie Apologized For Xscape Diss Right Before He Died!!

Tiny Harris: Biggie Apologized For Xscape Diss Right Before He Died!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Xscape member Tiny Harris has revealed that Notorious BIG apologized to her for dissing the group just moments before he was brutally murdered.

On his 1994 song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped: “I’ll f*ck RuPaul before I f*ck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”

She says at first, Jermaine Dupri tried hard to get the ladies to speak to BIG, but they would always refuse.

TAMAR BRAXTON TALKS MONICA VERSUS BRANDY

It wasn’t until the Vibe Party that things changed.

RELATED ARTICLES

©