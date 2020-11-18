Tiny Harris: Biggie Apologized For Xscape Diss Right Before He Died!!

Xscape member Tiny Harris has revealed that Notorious BIG apologized to her for dissing the group just moments before he was brutally murdered.

On his 1994 song “Just Playing (Dreams),” he rapped: “I’ll f*ck RuPaul before I f*ck them ugly ass Xscape bitches.”

She says at first, Jermaine Dupri tried hard to get the ladies to speak to BIG, but they would always refuse.

It wasn’t until the Vibe Party that things changed.

“Someone came to us, and said Biggie wanted to speak to us. Kandi [Burruss] was like, ‘I’m not going over there. I don’t wanna talk to him.’ So I was just like, ‘I’ll go over there.’ So I went,” Tiny explained.

“He basically apologized for saying that, that he thought we were beautiful,” she continued. “He was like, ‘I’m an ugly motherf*cker, and I ain’t had no business talking about nobody,’ you know. We laughed and we hugged or whatever, and it was all good.”

Just half an hour later, the New York rapper was gunned down in a drive-by shooting. His killers were never brought to justice.