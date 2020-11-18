Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick

The Timberwolves have selected Georgia guard Anthony Edwards with the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The selection was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Wolves were on the phone discussing potential trade scenarios right down to the wire, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Ever since Minnesota won the lottery in August, there was a belief that the team preferred to trade down and pick up extra assets, but it seems as if a favorable deal never materialized.

In Edwards, the Wolves will add a shooting guard to a core that features big man Karl-Anthony Towns and point guard D’Angelo Russell.

In his first and only college season, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on .402/.2.94/.772 shooting in 32 games (33.0 minutes) for the Bulldogs.

The Timberwolves have a second first-round pick at No. 17, so it’ll be an eventful night for the team.