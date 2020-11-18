This 50-inch Samsung 4K TV is $330 at Best Buy for Black Friday

Looking for great Black Friday deals? Right now, Best Buy has a 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $330. It’s a modest but important savings, making it one of the better Best Buy Black Friday deals right now. We recommend snapping one up if you’re on a budget, but if you’re looking for other options, we’ve rounded up plenty of other excellent Black Friday TV deals too with discounts on a wide number of different brands and TV sizes.

Ordinarily priced at $350, the 50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV might only be reduced by $20 but those dollars add up fast, especially during sales season. It’s a good TV too, being one of the Samsung 7 Series range. It has a Crystal 4K processor which automatically improves the image quality of everything you watch, even if it isn’t 4K content. HDR technology makes colors look vivid and lifelike wherever possible. It also has a crystal display which has been fine-tuned to deliver a crisp and vivid picture. Alongside that is an ultra-thin bezel so you get a great clean look without any plasticky distractions.

Other useful features include a game enhancer mode so your TV automatically adjusts settings to ensure your games run smoothly. There’s also Motion Rate 120 which means you get smooth and crisp action even during the fastest scenes.

Keen for great smart features? This 50-inch Samsung 4K TV has that too with a universal guide that uses A.I. to recommend streaming and live TV content it thinks you’ll enjoy. There’s support for all your favorite streaming apps too, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+. You can use the TV’s OneRemote function to automatically detect and control all your other compatible devices too, saving you the need to juggle multiple remotes.

With everything you could need from a budget TV, the 50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV 4K TV was always going to be popular but it’s an even better deal at just $330. As always during sales season, stock is sure to be limited so snap it up fast if you think you’ve found the perfect TV for your living room, bedroom, or family room.

