The Rise of Live Casinos

Just like many other industries, the gambling industry took a hit during the pandemic. As casinos and other betting establishments were forced to close their doors and live sporting events were cancelled, it had to adapt.

And adapt it did. Enter the live casino. This is the new kid on the block in the online casino, and its attraction shows no signs of waning. Countless online casinos offer a more immersive experience now; Party Casino is just one online casino where you’ll find live casino games available.

No longer do you have to play an animated game of Roulette or Blackjack and play in a virtual world. Now you can play 24/7 in real time from the comfort of your own home.

Live casinos are not the poor relation of the real-life casino, you can have the same exciting and immersive experience online. You can choose from a selection of games which are played exactly as they would be at a real casino. There are live dealers and croupiers who will interact with you just as if you were there in your glad rags, ready to bet it all on Red 7. Not only that, you can chat to your fellow players too.

The heady mix of traditional casino games, new offerings, and technology that creates the ultimate casino experience has meant that online gambling has attracted a whole new audience. Not to mention that online casinos don’t have anywhere near the overhead costs of a real-life venue, so often the pay-outs are more substantial.

All of this has combined to turn what was initially a platform for a hardcore set of players into a multi-billion-dollar global industry with tens of millions of players.

The rise of ‘Game Show’ products in particular has attracted a wider and younger audience. Some of the ‘Game Shows’ are familiar to people from TV, like Deal or No Deal, which are simpler for people to understand and engage with than traditional casino games.

When they do opt for casino games, many newbies gravitate toward the more classic casino games like Blackjack or Roulette, but they are also playing the Game Show games in large numbers.

That’s not to say that casinos are ignoring their core customers who stick with the traditional casino offerings, it’s just that the gambling and gaming industry has seen a shift towards people playing games recreationally, for entertainment during the pandemic, rather than as serious gamblers, so online casinos have had to adapt their offerings if they were going to remain sustainable during the coming months and beyond.

For the industry, it’s about keeping customers engaged, happy, and entertained so the gambling industry not only survives, but thrives.

Whether it’s by introducing constantly evolving technology to improve the player experience, upselling and cross-selling live casino games to slots devotees, or continuing to provide offerings that attract a new and ever-growing audience, online gaming and gambling is here to stay.

So if you haven’t ventured into an online casino yet, there’s no better time. Forget the animation and the avatar, and step into a live and very real experience.