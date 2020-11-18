The only county in the continental U.S. with no reported infections may not be virus-free after all.

Ten months after the first infection was recorded in the United States, the coronavirus has made its way into every corner of the country. More than 11 million people have tested positive for the virus, with more than 166,500 new cases emerging on Monday alone.

Now even rural areas, which escaped the brunt early on, have become centers of new infections. In recent months, a diminishing number of remote counties remained the only places in the continental United States with no positive cases.

One by one, each has begun to record infections — except for Loving County, in the shadeless dun plains of oil-rich West Texas, which has yet to record a single positive case.

That may be a technicality.

Though never included in the county’s official reports, at least one positive test for the coronavirus was recorded over the summer at a local health clinic in Mentone, the county’s only town, according to a worker at the clinic.