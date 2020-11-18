The Office of Management and Budget issues guidance that federal agencies should regulate AI applications without hampering AI innovation and growth (Aimee Chanthadavong/ZDNet)

Aimee Chanthadavong / ZDNet:
The Office of Management and Budget issues guidance that federal agencies should regulate AI applications without hampering AI innovation and growth — Elsewhere, US Congress has passed an IoT security Bill. — US federal agencies have now been issued a guidance by the White House …
