The ‘NBA All-Stars from outside the lottery’ quiz

It’s already been an eventful week in the NBA, and we’re just getting started. Chris Paul has a new home, as does Jrue Holiday. James Harden trade rumors are heating up and tonight is the 2020 NBA Draft. While this year’s draft lacks a consensus first overall pick, it does not lack for intrigue. No one knows how the draft will unfold. Will the Wolves take LaMelo Ball first overall? Or will they trade down? Will Golden State turn their pick into a proven all-star? These questions and more will be answered tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. While much of the focus is on the top of the draft, history tells us impact players can be found throughout. So with that in mind, how many NBA All-Stars selected outside of the lottery portion of the draft since 2000 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!