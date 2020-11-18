The Breakfast Club Calls Out Megan Thee Stallion: She Only Talks Freely To White Publications!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Megan Thee Stallion finally broke her silence on the alleged Tory Lanez shooting in a recent interview with GQ — but members of The Breakfast Club were not happy about it.

“Meg was supposed to be here this week but they had a long laundry list of things not to talk to her about and it was all Tory Lanez and that situation related,” DJ Envy said.

Charlamagne expressed his disappointment over the fact that Megan chose to give the exclusive to a white media outlet — rather than a show like The Breakfast Club, who have been widely supportive of everything she puts out.

