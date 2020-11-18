Tesla surges for second day ahead of S,P 500 debut By

By Noel Randewich

() – Shares of Tesla (O:) surged 10% to end near a record high on Wednesday, extending a two day rally after it was announced the electric car maker will join the .

The California company’s stock has jumped nearly 20% since S,amp;P Dow Jones Indices announced late on Monday it would add Tesla to Wall Street’s most watched benchmark as of Dec. 21, a change that will force index funds to buy around $50 billion of its stock.

A blockbuster quarterly report in July cleared a major hurdle for Tesla’s potential inclusion in the S,amp;P 500, leading to speculation that the company, now with a market capitalization over $450 billion, might be added to the index and spark a surge in demand for its shares.

Up about 500% in 2020, Tesla has become the most valuable auto company in the world, by far, despite production that is a fraction of rivals such as Toyota Motor (T:), Volkswagen (DE:) and General Motors (N:).

Its stock tumbled 21% in one session on Sept. 8 after it was left out of a group companies being added to the S,amp;P 500, underscoring how much many traders expected it to be added.

