Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Recalls Kids Walking In During Sex

Kailyn Lowry is opening up about a parent’s worst nightmare.

During a Nov. 17 episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, the Teen Moms 2 star got real about the embarrassing time her kids walked in on her having sex.

“I won’t tell the story because I don’t want to put my kids on blast,” the 28-year-old shared with her co-host Vee Rivera, noting she’s more “scarred” than they are. “Like, I’m more scarred for life than they are because I’m like, f–k, if they didn’t have questions before, I don’t know if they do. So, do I need to address them?”

The MTV star continued, “It’s f–king life, and that’s the thing. I worry sometimes about talking about things like this on the podcast, because I feel like I’m scared someone’s going to call CPS, you know? But it’s really part of f–king life. People have kids and they still want to have sex. We’re all human, right? Of course, I wouldn’t be mad if that happened. First, I would laugh and then I would be like, ‘Wow, I hope he’s not traumatized.'”