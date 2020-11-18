Taylor Lautner Isn’t In The “Sharkboy And Lavagirl” Sequel

This is why I have trust issues.
While many were first introduced to Taylor Lautner as a hot wolf man in Twilight, some of us go wayyyy back with him.
Yes, I’m talkin’ about back to the days when 3D movies still felt futuristic. In 2005, Lautner appeared alongside Taylor Dooley in Robert Rodriguez’s The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, and the movie still holds up TBH.
Held up so well in fact that Netflix recently announced that a stand-alone sequel to the film is coming out on New Year’s Day. And on top of that annoucement, they just released photos of Taylor Dooley rocking her old Lavagirl look in the sequel, but if you look closely at Sharkboy, that isn’t our boy Taylor Lautner.
The man in question is Jj Dashnaw, who has actually appeared as a stunt man in two of the Spy Kids films.
And while I’m sure Jj isn’t to blame for the swap, people had a lot of thoughts about it, so much so that they even got Lautner’s name trending on Twitter:
On the bright side, at least we get Pedro Pascal serving us a smolder throughout the film. 😌
Taylor Lautner hasn’t said anything about the swap yet, but if he does I’ll be sure to let you know. Lautner or no Lautner, I’ll still be watching because I’ve got nothing better to do on Jan. 1. Will you?
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!