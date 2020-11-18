Taylor Lautner Isn’t In The “Sharkboy And Lavagirl” Sequel

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

This is why I have trust issues.

While many were first introduced to Taylor Lautner as a hot wolf man in Twilight, some of us go wayyyy back with him.

Yes, I’m talkin’ about back to the days when 3D movies still felt futuristic. In 2005, Lautner appeared alongside Taylor Dooley in Robert Rodriguez’s The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D, and the movie still holds up TBH.


Dimension Films / Everett Collection

Held up so well in fact that Netflix recently announced that a stand-alone sequel to the film is coming out on New Year’s Day. And on top of that annoucement, they just released photos of Taylor Dooley rocking her old Lavagirl look in the sequel, but if you look closely at Sharkboy, that isn’t our boy Taylor Lautner.

Wanna feel old? Sharkboy and Lavagirl are parents now (and their daughter is played by Vivien Lyra Blair aka Girl from BIRD BOX)

WE CAN BE HEROES releases globally on Netflix on New Year’s Day

The man in question is Jj Dashnaw, who has actually appeared as a stunt man in two of the Spy Kids films.

And while I’m sure Jj isn’t to blame for the swap, people had a lot of thoughts about it, so much so that they even got Lautner’s name trending on Twitter:

Wait so Taylor Lautner is not back as Sharkboy? And that's why they gave a helmet to the new actor

Wait so Taylor Lautner is not back as Sharkboy? And that’s why they gave a helmet to the new actor

Now what was taylor Lautner doing that was so important he couldn’t help us relive our childhoods for a second https://t.co/F9460lYswI

Now what was taylor Lautner doing that was so important he couldn’t help us relive our childhoods for a second https://t.co/F9460lYswI

I’m sorry but Taylor Lautner will always be THE sharkboy and Netflix should’ve done everything possible to get him out of the cave where he’s hiding. I want my full 2005 nostalgia experience!

I’m sorry but Taylor Lautner will always be THE sharkboy and Netflix should’ve done everything possible to get him out of the cave where he’s hiding. I want my full 2005 nostalgia experience!

taylor lautner really collected his coin from twilight and dipped and i respect him for it https://t.co/i6YXPdt6Ni

taylor lautner really collected his coin from twilight and dipped and i respect him for it https://t.co/i6YXPdt6Ni

On the bright side, at least we get Pedro Pascal serving us a smolder throughout the film. 😌

Robert Rodriguez's WE CAN BE HEROES, starring YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christian Slater, comes to Netflix globally January 1, 2021.

Robert Rodriguez’s WE CAN BE HEROES, starring YaYa Gosselin, Pedro Pascal, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christian Slater, comes to Netflix globally January 1, 2021.

Taylor Lautner hasn’t said anything about the swap yet, but if he does I’ll be sure to let you know. Lautner or no Lautner, I’ll still be watching because I’ve got nothing better to do on Jan. 1. Will you?

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR