Survey of millionaires finds 73% own or want to invest in crypto By Cointelegraph

A survey of more than 700 high net worth individuals, or HNWs, has found that almost three-quarters of millionaire respondents either already own or are looking to invest in cryptocurrencies before the end of 2022.

Conducted by financial advisory organization deVere Group, the survey revealed that 73% of respondents are bullish towards cryptocurrencies, an increase from 68% in 2019.