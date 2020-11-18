Spotted: Malaika Arora returns to Mumbai after vacationing in Dharamshala

Malaika Arora spent her Diwali in the presence of boyfriend Arjun Kapoor along with pals Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan in Dharamshala. The ladies jetted off from the city to be with Saif and Arjun who are currently shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. Malaika even shared some amazing stills from her time there and we could see how elated she was to be in the company of her close ones. Today, we snapped the diva as she returned from her short trip. Malaika sported an all-black look as she made her way out of the airport to her ride.

She strutted to her ride amidst media frenzy and the pictures show that she nailed yet another airport look effortlessly. Dressed in a pair of jeggings, a long oversized turtle neck sweater and boots, it was clear that she left the hill weather, but the hill weather didn’t leave her. Check out the clicks below…