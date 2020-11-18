Spiritual healer and CEO charged over major money-laundering scam

A spiritual healer and a CEO from Sydney’s south are accused of working together to siphon millions in hard-earned savings from Australian investors into offshore accounts.

Holistic health coach Jamie Close and CEO of an international investment firm Mark Estephan have been charged with using $2.3 million of investor funds as part of an intricate international money-laundering operation.

The pair are accused of luring in investors under the guise of Estephan’s successful company – A.C.E Global Consultancy – offering low-risk, high-return investments.

Two men have been charged after allegedly using millions of investor dollars as part of an international money-laundering operation. ()

Detectives followed the money trail throughout a nine-month investigation and claim to have found cash transferred into accounts in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

“They were purporting to be a reputable investment company. People would then look at this and believe that it was a worthy investment and their return would be worth their while,” Police Area Commander, Superintendent Jason Box said.

The company claimed to be an “award-winning management firm with world-class consultants” in online advertisements, promising to connect clients with a “global network of outstanding professionals.”

At least 10 investors have come forward claiming to be victims of the scam – one who lost a million dollars, according to police.

Jamie Close, who calls himself the ‘Vitality King’ has been identified as one of the men charged. (Facebook)

“It’s life shattering for someone people. It’s their hard-earned money they’ve put away to invest to try to make a profit and they’ve lost it all,” Mr Box said.

Investigators executed search warrants at two homes in Cronulla and Kirrawee yesterday, seizing more than $170,000 in cash, 64 kilograms of silver bullion worth an estimated $55,000, and two ounces of gold bullion worth an estimated $5000.

A 49-year-old man was arrested at the Kirrawee home and charged with more than 18 fraud-related offences.

He was also charged with two counts of goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, and two counts of deal with property proceeds of crime greater than $100,000.

A 40-year-old man was also arrested and subsequently charged with 41 counts of providing a remittance service while unregistered, dealing with property proceeds of crime greater than $10,000, and having goods in suspected of being stolen.

Both men were denied bail, appearing before the court today.

Police said the crimes are a reminder to anyone planning to invest their money online.