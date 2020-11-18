Shraddha Kapoor’s workout selfie is out of this world

Now Shraddha Kapoor is loved by the masses and netizens need no explanation. This morning Shraddha Kapoor shared a selfie after her workout session on her Instagram account and her fans took to it almost instantly While workout-selfies usually tell a tale of sweat and pain, this one had Shraddha looking fresh as a daisy.



Shraddha Kapoor looked jubilant post her workout and she kind of glowed in her selfie. The actress often shares her workout videos and her workout regime where she indulges in some home workout and makes sure that she maintains her perfect figure.







Shraddha Kapoor will soon start working on Luv Ranjan’s next which pairs her up for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor. The actress will soon start her first schedule for the film and looks like she’s working on her body and making sure she’s her fittest for the film.