Seahawks’ Russell Wilson vows to ‘keep swinging’ amid turnover problems

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson vowed to “keep swinging” following his loss of form amid the team’s struggles.

Wilson threw two interceptions as the slumping Seahawks lost for the third time in four games, beaten 23-16 by the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL on Sunday.

The Seahawks star failed to throw a touchdown in the defeat, finishing 22 of 37 passing for 248 yards against the Rams, while he was sacked on six occasions, having turned the ball over once and fumbled once.

Heading into Week 7, Wilson had only thrown three interceptions, however the Super Bowl champion has since tallied seven in four appearances.

“You may slip and fall a little bit,” Wilson said, with the Seahawks, Rams and Arizona Cardinals now level atop the NFC West at 6-3 after Seattle opened the season 5-0. “You’ve got to just keep climbing.

“I think Vince Lombardi said something about that one time. I think he talked about the man who’s on top of the mountain didn’t just get there. It’s so true I think that as a team, there’s always challenges … The guys that can keep getting up and keep swinging, those are the players and those are the teams that keep overcoming.

“What I do know about myself is I’m an over-comer. I’ve been doubted before. One thing about me is I’m going to keep swinging.”

Wilson has 233 completions from 334 attempts for 2,789 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions through games this season.

The seven-time Pro Bowler only managed five interceptions during the 2019 campaign, and seven the season prior in Seattle.

“He needs to play better,” Seahawks offensive co-ordinator Brian Schottenheimer said. “He knows that. We can’t turn the ball over.”

The Seahawks face Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Thursday.