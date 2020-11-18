Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.57% By .com

Matilda Coleman
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.57%

.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.57% to hit a new 52-week high.

The best performers of the session on the were Saudi Industrial Development Co. (SE:), which rose 9.97% or 1.48 points to trade at 16.32 at the close. Meanwhile, Al-Ahlia Insurance Company (SE:) added 9.96% or 1.46 points to end at 16.12 and Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) was up 9.95% or 9.90 points to 109.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Food Products Co. (SE:), which fell 3.15% or 4.60 points to trade at 141.40 at the close. Astra Industrial Group (SE:) declined 2.76% or 0.75 points to end at 26.45 and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (SE:) was down 2.41% or 0.46 points to 18.60.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 100 to 96 and 8 ended unchanged.

Shares in Saudi Industrial Development Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.97% or 1.48 to 16.32. Shares in Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 9.95% or 9.90 to 109.40.

Crude oil for January delivery was up 1.49% or 0.62 to $42.27 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in January rose 1.83% or 0.80 to hit $44.55 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.46% or 8.65 to trade at $1876.45 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.01% to 4.4478, while USD/SAR rose 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.00% at 92.395.

