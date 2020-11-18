Rib fractures, collapsed lung confirmed for Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees wanted to be absolutely sure he was dealing with multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung coming off of this past Sunday’s 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

The 41-year-old did not receive good news.

Per Ed Werder (h/t Mike Triplett) of ESPN, second opinions confirmed Brees has a total of five fractured ribs on both sides of his body as well as the collapsed lung.

“No update,” Saints head coach Sean Payton told reporters when asked for a timeline for Brees’ recovery.

Payton has former first-overall draft pick Jameis Winston and also Taysom Hill on the depth chart. Winston completed 6-of-10 passes for 63 yards with two sacks against San Francisco while filling in for the injured Brees, but that doesn’t mean the 26-year-old will automatically receive the keys to the New Orleans offense at the start of this Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“Both of these young guys have progressed and have advanced, understanding what we’re doing, and there’s a confidence level we have in both players,” Payton said of his two options. “They’re different-type players. But I think it’s a strong room, and we’re gonna lean heavily on a few of these other guys right now.”

Brees missed five starts in 2019 because of a torn ligament in the thumb of his throwing hand. Teddy Bridgewater, currently with the Carolina Panthers, helped New Orleans win all of those contests until Brees returned to the lineup.