Report: Klay Thompson suffers leg injury during workout

Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson suffered an apparent lower-leg injury on Wednesday and is undergoing tests to determine the severity of the injury, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Thompson suffered the injury during a workout in Southern California, notes ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Woj hears from a source that the injury affects Thompson’s right leg.

Thompson has been sidelined since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, having suffered a torn left ACL in that game. He had been on track to return to the court for the Warriors to start the 2020-21 season — it’s not clear yet whether this setback will jeopardize his availability for next month’s opener

Thompson, 30, is one of the league’s best two-way wings, having averaged at least 20.0 points in each of his last five healthy seasons, earning All-Star nods in each of those five years. He’s a career 41.9 percent three-point shooter and is a strong perimeter defender. He’s entering the second season of a five-year, maximum-salary contract.

It’s unclear whether or not the Warriors fear Thompson’s injury is a major one. It also remains to be seen whether Golden State will get any answers before Wednesday night’s draft, or how the news could affect the team’s approach to the offseason.