The Boston Celtics have been heavily linked to USC center Onyeka Okongwu in recent weeks, and it appears they’re desperately trying to move up in the 2020 NBA Draft in an effort to land him.

According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, the Celtics still are trying to land a top-three pick in Wednesday night’s draft via trade. They could package their three first-round picks (14, 26, 30) to get it done, but it’ll likely take more than that.