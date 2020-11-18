Reebok x Wonder Woman Drop 2 Honors Everyday COVID-19 Heroes: Teachers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

2020’s real Wonder Women? Teachers. Reebok’s second Wonder Woman drop honoring real-life COVID-19 superheroes is here, this time highlighting educators. (Drop one honored nurses.) Four teachers model the new sneakers: Courtney Gould (art teacher), Jennifer Rutland (EVP of Realizing Children’s Strengths), Rachael Kinnealey (P.E./health teacher and BOKS trainer) and Keisha Lewis (paraprofessional and teacher). Their stories are explored in a short documentary film that goes along with the launch.

Pick from four pairs of sneakers that are part of this Reebok x Wonder Woman drop below! And catch the Wonder Woman 1984 film out Dec. 25.