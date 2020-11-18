Ray J and Princess Love Hint at Reconciliation After Divorce Filing

WENN/FayesVision

The ‘Love And Hip Hop: Hollywood’ star seems to announce her rekindled romance with the rapper by sharing a video of the pair seemingly holding hands during a stroll.

Ray J and Princess Love seemingly have had a change of heart about their relationship, months after she filed for divorce. The pair appear to have gotten back together as hinted by the reality TV star in a new video she shared on her Instagram account.

On Tuesday, November 17, the 36-year-old model posted on her Stories a clip of her and the rapper casually taking a stroll. The two walked close to each other and appeared to be holding hands, though the camera didn’t capture their hands.

She left the video captionless, which only added fuel to speculation that she uploaded it to flaunt their rekindled romance. Meanwhile, Ray was seen giving a mysterious stare behind his face mask to the camera in the short footage.

Believing that Ray and Princess have reconciled, many were not impressed at the pair on-and-off relationship. “Don’t they get tired of the back and forth,” one commented on the video, instead of congratulating the couple on their supposed reunion.

Another was seemingly not surprised by the latest development in their relationship, quipping, “They break up every Thursday…next caller.” Another blasted them, “Im sicka them.”

A fourth person predicted that their alleged reunion won’t last long, writing, “welp, see yall again in 3 days.” Someone else claimed that Ray looked “unhappy asf” in the video.

Ray and Princess tied the knot in August 2016 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Melody Love, in May 2018. Their second child, a son named Epik Ray, was born in January of this year.

Only months later, in May, Princess filed for divorce from her husband. He responded to her divorce filing in September, asking for joint custody of their children. However, he later had second thoughts about the decision, saying on “The Real“, “When you’re in your own relationship, sometimes, you know, sometimes you do things spontaneously, sometimes you move too fast, sometimes you make mistakes, you know what I mean?”

He went on admitting, “And so…I’m not saying that that’s what I did, or that I made a mistake, but I don’t know if I did make a mistake. I don’t know. I have every right to just not know and still just try to figure it out.”

Responding to Ray’s confession, Princess nixed the idea of getting back together with the rapper. “I feel like right now, we just…I don’t know. We just need to just really figure out-no, I don’t. Not right now, I don’t,” she told Claudia Jordan.