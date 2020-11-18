Ranveer Singh begins shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus

Rohit Shetty might be waiting for the release of his Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi which also stars Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in a special role, but the director has begun work on another project. The film’s name is Cirkus. Ranveer Singh is the main lead in the film along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma. According to latest reports, Cirkus has gone on floors just two days back.

Ranveer and the entire cast excluding Jacqueline who is shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala were present at the Mehboob Studios to shoot for the film. Rohit Shetty has gone on floors with the mighty project which is said to be based on the popular film The Comedy of Errors. Well, we are super stoked for this project, what about you?