Rams player tests positive for COVID-19

One Rams player has tested positive for COVID-19, per a club announcement. In accordance with league guidelines, the player has entered self-quarantine. The Rams say that the player is in quarantine “out of an abundance of caution” — a possible indication that he is asymptomatic or only mildly symptomatic. Meanwhile, the Rams will conduct all Wednesday activities virtually.

The Rams are slated for a huge “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Bucs this week. Barring an outbreak of more positive tests, that game will still go on as scheduled. The Seahawks — the Rams’ last opponent — will be keeping a watchful eye on test results. To date, they are the only NFL team that has not reported a positive COVID-19 test since the start of the regular season.

On Tuesday, the Washington Football Team and the Giants both announced COVID-19 positives. Kicker Graham Gano is the Giants’ COVID-19 positive player; the Washington positive is unknown.