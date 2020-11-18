Raiders put most defensive starters on reserve/COVID-19 list

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell testing positive for the coronavirus was only the beginning.

Per reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero (h/t Grant Gordon), at least eight Las Vegas starting defensive players and other key figures of the team’s unit are going on the reserve/COVID-19 list as “high-risk close contacts.”

Those eight players will be eligible to return to team activities by the “Sunday Night Football” showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs if they test negative through the week and report no virus symptoms. Some, however, won’t be cleared before Sunday and, thus, will miss all midweek practices.

The game remains on, as scheduled, as of Wednesday afternoon.

The Raiders have encountered a handful of coronavirus-related issues since the start of the season. Their Week 7 game versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was flexed from prime time to a Sunday afternoon slot after it was feared Vegas wouldn’t be able to field a team. Tampa Bay defeated the Raiders 45-20 on Oct. 25.

The NFL also fined Raiders personnel on multiple occasions for violations of health and safety protocols.

“The fines are draconian,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said earlier this month. “But we will appeal them. Outside the organization, people have the wrong impression about the Raiders. We take it seriously. It’s unfortunate that certain things outside the protocol are the things being focused on, rather than the positive steps we’ve taken as an organization.”

Neither the Raiders nor Chiefs have any open dates before Week 17. It’s unknown when or if they’d play if Vegas can’t compete this weekend.