Rachel Bloom Gave Birth While Listening To “Space Jam”

“What’s going to make my vagina muscles wanna push a baby out? There was only one answer.”
She also gave birth to her first child, a daughter, this year — and we won’t blame you if it slipped under your radar that she did so to, yes, the Space Jam theme song.
“I was making a labor playlist, and I was like, ‘What’s going to make me happy? And what’s going to make my vagina muscles wanna push a baby out?’,” she said. “There was only one answer.”
Since the birth of her first child in late March, Bloom has shared plenty of experiences she’s had raising her newborn daughter.
She’s fearlessly documented every step that comes with new motherhood.
And to paraphrase the Space Jam theme song, she makes it clear that being a parent is a real jam goin’ now.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!