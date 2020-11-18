Proteas player tests positive for Covid-19 before England series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed that one player in the Proteas squad has tested positive for Covid-19 before the team entered the bio-safe environment for the upcoming series against England in Cape Town.

That player, along with two others that were considered close contacts based on risk assessment undertaken by the medical team, has been placed in immediate isolation as part of Covid-19 protocols.

Currently, the players are all asymptomatic but the CSA medical team will continue to monitor them over the coming days.

CSA has confirmed that at this point in , none of the players will be withdrawn from the squad.

Two replacement players however, will be called up for inter-squad practice matches to be played on Saturday.

The Proteas face England in three T20 internationals and three ODIs in the first international cricket matches in South Africa since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Proteas squad:

Quinton de Kock (captain, Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Junior Dala (Titans), Faf du Plessis (Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), David Miller (Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Pite van Biljon (Knights), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Kyle Verreynne (Cape Cobras)

England men’s tour to South Africa:

Friday, 27 November at 18:00 1st T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 29 November at 14:30 2nd T20I: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Tuesday, 01 December at 18:00 3rd T20I: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Friday, 4 December at 13:00 1st ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

Sunday, 6 December at 10:00 2nd ODI: South Africa v England, Boland Park, Paarl

Wednesday, 09 December at 13:00 3rd ODI: South Africa v England, Newlands, Cape Town

– Compiled by staff