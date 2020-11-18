Prince William breaks silence on BBC inquiry into Panorama’s Princess Diana interview

Prince William has broken his silence and revealed that he ‘welcomes’ a new investigation into the BBC interview with his mother Princess Diana.

The Duke of Cambridge said the inquiry is a ‘step in the right direction’ and he hopes that the truth about the infamous interview between his late mother and journalist Martin Bashir would be revealed.

The independent inquiry, led by Lord Dyson, will begin straight away and seek to discover how the corporation and journalist Martin Bashir landed the scoop.









In a statement released via Kensington Palace, William said: “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the .”

Earl Spencer accused the BBC of “yellow journalism” and claimed Bashir told Diana she was being bugged by MI5 as well as making up a catalogue of lies about the royal family in order to gain access to her.

The result was the explosive interview 25 years ago in which Diana famously said: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”









Lord Dyson, the former President of the Court of Appeal of England, is leading the investigation which will examine the events leading up to Bashir’s sit down chat with the royal – that was watched by 23 million people at the .

The respected judge will interview several witnesses connected to the programme and examine an original BBC investigation into Bashir’s methods.

The BBC’s director general, Tim Davie, said: “The BBC is determined to get to the truth about these events and that is why we have commissioned an independent investigation.

“Lord Dyson is an eminent and highly respected figure who will lead a thorough process.”

Prince William’s statement comes amid reports that he in unhappy with the depiction of his parents in the latest series of Netflix’s The Crown and believes his parents are being “exploited to make money.”

The fourth season of the drama is said to have provoked anger among the royal family.

Royal biographer Penny Junor predicted that Prince Charles would be “incredibly upset” by the series.

She claimed it was full of inaccurate depictions of events and personalities.

“It’s the most cruel and unfair and horrible portrayal of almost all of them,” she told The Times.

Ms Junor claimed a scene showing Prince Charles’ great-uncle, Lord Mountbatten, telling him the family is disappointed at his relationship with Camilla is “just not historically accurate”.

The Times also reports that the The Duke of Cambridge is displeased with the depiction of his family, believing that “his parents are being exploited and presented in a false, simplistic way to make money”.

But Paul Burrell, the former royal butler and friend of Diana, has said it’s “the best [series] yet”.