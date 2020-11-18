Players lash ‘dangerous’ Australian Open quarantine

Players are becoming increasingly concerned over proposed quarantine restrictions ahead of the Australian Open, which is scheduled to played in Melbourne in January.

Tennis Australia and the Victorian government remain locked in negotiations over when the players can arrive in Melbourne, and how they’ll spend their quarantine period.

The best case scenario for the players would allow them to practice and prepare while serving their quarantine period.

Tennis Australia had originally planned for the players to arrive in mid-December, however that has been ruled out by the government, with players now not expected to travel to Melbourne until the new year.

Novak Djokovic is the defending Australian Open champion. (Getty)

A number of options appear to be on the table, from playing the lead-up tournaments in a US Open-style bubble, scrapping the warm-up events, or delaying the Australian Open.

Brazil’s Bruno Soares, a member of the ATP player council, said playing the Open immediately after quarantine would be a major concern.

“If we have to go quarantine for 14 days inside a room and then go play a Grand Slam, I will do it because it’s my job and I have to find a way, but I think it’s quite dangerous for the players with no preparation I think to go there and compete right away,” he said.

“I think it’s physically very dangerous.

Australian Open 2020 women’s champion Sofia Kenin (Getty)

“But, if we have to do it, we have to do it. It’s far from ideal, but again, it’s not in our hands so it’s tough to say. I will go there and compete in whatever conditions they present.

“I know they are working hard to give the players the best possible conditions. Let’s hope it’s something that we can at least practice and prepare ourselves for for the whole year.”

Britain’s Johanna Konta, who is on the WTA player council, is equally concerned.

“From my perspective, my body wouldn’t be able to handle two weeks of de-conditioning, and then pushing me into the deep end,” she told the BBC.

“I think it would make it very difficult for players to be able to compete at the highest level without risking their bodies in the process.

“I think in an ideal world, players would get the opportunity to play one or two warm-up events. But I think this year has probably taught us there’s everything but probably ideal.”

World No.1 Novak Djokovic has said he hopes the tournament goes ahead as the sport looks to rebound from a difficult 2020.

“I’m just hoping for the sake of tennis and sake of players that we will have the Australian Open and also the possibility of the ATP Cup and a couple more tournaments at least,” he said.

Rod Laver Arena. (Getty)

Yesterday, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews remained confident the Australian Open could proceed.

“This is incredibly complex, it has to be done safely, it has to be done properly,” he said.

“We are working very, very closely with Tennis Australia. They are working with all of their partners. We’re confident that we’ll finish up with an Australian Open. It’s a very important event.”

A Tennis Australia spokesperson said they’re continuing to work towards a resolution with the government.

“Tennis Australia continues to work closely with the Victorian government on staging the Australian Open,” the spokesperson said.

“The health and safety of the community, the players and all involved in the event has always been our top priority, and we recognise the incredible effort and the sacrifices all Victorians have made to contain COVID-19.

“We will provide more updates when available.”