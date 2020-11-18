Photos: Ranbir Kapoor heads to Dubai

Ranbir Kapoor has over the years proved that his talent is something that speaks for itself. Ranbir has had his fair share of ups and downs at the box-office but his talent is something the biggest directors of the country swear by. He currently has his kitty full of interesting projects including Ayan Mukerji’s next and Luv Ranjan’s upcoming film.

Today, we snapped the star at the airport as he jetted off from the city. Dressed casually yet turning heads with his swag, Ranbir opted for a pair of grey lowers and a super cool black hoodie as he made his way into the airport. He happily posed for the paparazzi as he made his way inside. Check out his latest pictures below…