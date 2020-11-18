Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Reunite With a Hug After Breakup

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping things cordial after their split.

The pair were photographed hugging in Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 16. Wilde was wearing a dark floral maxi dress with sunglasses and a similarly flowery mask, while Sudeikis had on a pastel tie-die hoodie.

E! News confirmed on Friday, Nov. 13 that Wilde and Sudeikis had called off their seven-year engagement. The two had been in a relationship for nine years and share two kids together, son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4.

People reported that the couple parted ways at the start of 2020, with a source adding, “It’s been amicable, and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”