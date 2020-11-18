Ohio State bans family members from next home game

The Ohio State Buckeyes won’t welcome family members of players or coaches to Ohio Stadium for at least one weekend.

As Tom VanHaaren wrote for ESPN, a stay-at-home order in Columbus sparked by rising COVID-19 cases in the area and state led to the university’s decision to ban family members from this Saturday’s game versus the Indiana Hoosiers.

The No. 3 Buckeyes travel to face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Nov. 28 and will then be at the Michigan State Spartans for their road finale on Dec. 5. Ohio State is scheduled to host the Michigan Wolverines on Dec. 12, and a decision on whether or not family members can attend that game will be announced at a later time.

VanHaaren added that a few hundred spectators were allowed to watch Ohio State’s home wins over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 24 and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 7 in person.

Family members of OSU men’s and women’s basketball personnel and of hockey student-athletes and coaches are no longer permitted to attend games through at least the end of 2020.

Last weekend’s Ohio State-Maryland Terrapins showdown was scrapped due to COVID-19 cases within the Maryland program. That contest won’t be rescheduled.