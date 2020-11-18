NY Fed’s Williams says rapid increase in virus infections could hurt economy By

© . FILE PHOTO: John C. Williams, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York speaks to the Economic Club of New York in the Manhattan borough of New York
() – The economy is now affected more by swings in coronavirus infections than it is by restrictions on certain activities, and a surge in infections could slow growth, New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams (NYSE:) said on Wednesday.
“If COVID spreads rapidly that’s going to hurt the economy,” Williams said during a virtual event organized by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.
