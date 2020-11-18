NRL news, Newcastle Knights sign Sauaso Sue from Bulldogs

The Newcastle Knights have announced the signing of former Bulldogs forward Sauaso Sue on a two year deal.

The Samoan international with 142 NRL games to his name will join the Knights in time for their 2021 pre-season and will remain in the Hunter until at least the end of the 2022 season.

Knights Head of Recruitment, Clint Zammit, said he was pleased to secure Sue’s signature for the upcoming season as the Knights look to improve on this year’s early finals exit.

“Jesse adds essential elements to our paying roster, including experience and uncompromising toughness, developed over 8 years playing at the top level,” Zammit said.

Sauaso Sue will join the Knights ahead of pre-season in the Hunter. (Getty) (Getty)

“He is a highly respected player and Samoan leader, recommended to the Knights by several highly regarded people who fully endorse his work ethic and cultural leadership.

“He also adds another body shape we need to balance out our pack to cater for the modern game.”

Sue debuted for the Wests Tigers in 2013, making his test debut for Samoa in the end-of-year World Cup.

The 28-year-old also has 10 test appearances for Samoa.