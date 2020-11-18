No new COVID-19 cases connected to Parafield cluster

Premier Steven Marshall has today issued a rallying call to South Australians on their first day of hard lockdown as the state recorded zero new coronavirus infections in a surprise result.

The results come from more than 20,000 tests conducted in the past 48 hours, including 12,000 yesterday – a record number for the state.

The state’s Professor Nicola Spurrier hailed the “good news” at a press conference this morning, but warned this figure didn’t tell the full story.

SA Premier Steven Marshall has called on South Australians ()

She noted that previous outbreaks in South Australia had limited close contacts, whereas there are now thousands of South Australians who are potential close contacts of positive or suspected cases.

There are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the Parafield cluster to date, as well as a further 17 people who are suspected to be carrying the virus.

In total, there are 35 active cases in the state including those in hotel quarantine.

Three people are receiving treated in hospital, all in a stable condition.

The premier earlier told Today this is a “difficult strain” of virus because it doesn’t show any symptoms.

“We also know that it’s highly contagious, very likely to be transmitted from surfaces, also interestingly the transmission chain is very, very short,” Mr Marshall said.

He said in his press conference the state had successfully contained previous COVID-19 outbreaks and he was confident they would do so again.

“While we may be physically distanced, I believe we stand together,” he said.

“What we do for the next six days will determine whether we are able to successfully stare down this threat from COVID-19.”

Mr Marshall praised the conduct of those who “waited in line for hours” to get tested for coronavirus as “simply outstanding”.

People queuing outside Woolworths at West Torrens yesterday ahead of the six-day lockdown. (Getty)

He also confirmed he has written to the Prime Minister to request the pause on international flights into Adelaide be extended until November 30.

Contact tracers are using the six-day “circuit breaker” lockdown to put a “double ring fence” around the Parafield cluster.

All suspected cases are being treated as if they are positive, and all close contacts of positive cases and their close contacts placed into quarantine.

As part of the state’s snap lockdown , schools are closed and outdoor exercise banned, with just one member of each household allowed to shop once per day for essential supplies.

Mr Marshall said he remained “hopeful” school students would return to the classroom before the end of the school year.

“What we do for the next six days will determine whether we are able to successfully stare down this threat from COVID-19,” he said.

‘These people have lives’

SA’s Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has blasted suggestions hotel quarantine workers shouldn’t have second jobs as “completely unreasonable” amid a peppering of questions around potential system failings.

He noted that quarantine workers included not only security guards, but doctors, nurses, cleaners, caterers and hotel staff.

South Australia Police Commissioner Grant Stevens has slammed “completely unreasonable” expectations around the state’s hotel quarantine program. ()

“These people have lives,” he insisted.

“If we ask people to go into quarantine when they are doing this job, we will not have workers.”

He said that even if working a second job was banned, quarantine workers could still spread coronavirus via their families, trips to the grocery store or a visit to a cinema.

“We need these people to come to work every day,” he said.

“There is a level of risk that must be accepted by them and us.”

Premier Steven Marshall also insisted there remained no evidence the hotel quarantine system had failed, despite being behind a growing coronavirus outbreak that has sent the entire state into hard lockdown.

“We have no evidence to suggest that anything that has happened in our hotel quarantine hasn’t met the standard,” he said.