Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Store Vandalized & LOOTED!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Supporters of late West Coast rapper Nipsey Hussle are upset after reports surfaced that his Marathon clothing store had been vandalized by criminals — and looted.

In a video circulating online, the store is seen, but all the windows are broken, and there is glass shattered everywhere. 

“Whoever did this sh*t — if we ever find out who did this, it’s ugly for you cuz,” the person in the video says. “I swear to God. We gon hurt somebody cuz. You n*ggas some f*cking haters. This sh*t is f*cked up. Bitch ass n*ggas.”

